Don't eliminate ACA
President Donald Trump promised to replace the Affordable Care Act, which provides insurance to millions, with something better. That never happened, but he wants the Supreme Court to overturn the ACA in a case to be heard after the election.
Millions lost work and health insurance because of the pandemic. Removing the ACA means nearly one-third of the population will join the uninsured. Thus, the uninsured won't seek medical help for COVID-19 or other conditions until it’s too late to prevent death or disability. Unlike the president, they won't receive VIP treatment.
A president and Congress must expand health coverage, not eliminate it.
Alice Littlefield
Omena
Commented
