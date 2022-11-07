What Leelanau County needs on its board
For Leland and Centerville township residents, Kama Ross is the clear choice for an important role.
As the issues before the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners become more complex and life-sustaining, the individual role of county commissioners becomes more critical. County growth is inevitable and the attention paid to infrastructure for residents more demanding.
Kama Ross has the energy, skill and community savvy to best represent our interests. I support Kama Ross for a seat on the Leelanau County Commission.
Cal Little
Leland
