Supporting Hall for Sheriff
I’m writing to express my unwavering support for candidate Greg Hall for Grand Traverse County sheriff.
I’ve known Greg for over a decade and have seen his incredible leadership skills and heart for others. Despite what his opponent claims, Greg has extensive experience having served his country in the military, law enforcement and safety fields.
Additionally, for more than 20 years he served as a volunteer instructor in emergency preparedness and health and safety programs. Greg has a vision for bringing much needed changes to the justice system and fixing the horrible problems at the Grand Traverse County Jail.
Vote for Greg Hall.
Vicki Lindsay
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.