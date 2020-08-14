Village Council decision was correct
I’d like to state a few facts regarding the B&B at 106 Oak St. in Elk Rapids. A former village employee bypassed the Zoning Board of Appeals by granting permissions that he had no authority to grant. He made a terrible mistake. Four variances should have gone before the Zoning Board of Appeals as required by law. Note: For an individual to request four variances is rare. Ordinances are written for a reason.
To suggest that neighboring property owners (plural) are “squeaky wheels” is wrong. They have the right to be heard. The problems taking place as a result of these four violations are real and at times causing safety concerns.
The once quiet neighborhood (where Leslie Lee no longer lives) has drastically changed and the neighbors are living with the results. Ms. Lee’s character was never in question. Neighbors only asked that the law be enforced, nothing more. This is not about money, philanthropy, friendship or generosity. It’s about the fact that due process was not followed. The village council made the difficult but correct decision.
Janice Linderman
Dearborn Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.