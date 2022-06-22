Rotting fish on beach
Today (June 13) I rode my bike along the TART Trail on West Bay and the stench of rotting fish was overwhelming! What an embarrassment that visitors and locals have to put up with this. Isn’t there something the city can do to clean up the beaches? How about using them for fertilizer or compost? Thankfully it is not prime-time swimming season yet; hopefully it will be cleaned up by then!
Tom Lieb
Traverse City
Commented
