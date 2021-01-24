Fighting for the sake of fighting
The Grand Traverse County commissioners need to watch the news. The real, truthful news.
Giving the public license to decide "what is right for their own health, liberty and pursuit of happiness" is what led to the riot on Capitol Hill. Clearly not everyone can handle that kind of responsibility. Spinning their pandemic resolution as a budget issue is a poor excuse for following state law.
The governor's new budget plan would allocate money to those businesses being hurt without increasing hospital case loads. It would be productive to petition resistant state legislators to get on board with reality instead of fighting for the sake of fighting. No one will win a war fought over this.
Customers tend not to eat out or shop local if they have died from COVID-19.
Thomas Lhamon
Traverse City