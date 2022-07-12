Our family would like to give a huge thank you to all the people who made this year’s air show the most memorable ever for our dad, Lieutenant Col. John S. Lewis, retired U.S. Army pilot.
Our parents had spent most of the last few months in hospitals and rehab facilities. Then our mom passed away the beginning of June. After 75 years together, our dad was sad and lost. When he expressed interest in seeing the Blue Angels and the National Cherry Festival Air Show, we wanted to make that happen!
With special help from the kind people at the VA; John and Kim Lefler of Grand Traverse Veterans Coalition; Dan Smith with DAV transportation; Kat Paye, executive director National Cherry Festival, and the kind people at Serra Traverse City, our dad received exceptional treatment.
From meeting the pilots and support crew at the open ramp, pictures taken with the Cherry Queen and her court, and having “the best seat ever” for the air show, our 90-year-old dad’s wishes were more than met, igniting the youthful sparkle and curious smile that has been hidden recently.
Thank you again to all the kind and generous people who made this happen!
Debbie Lewis and Kevin Nagy, Traverse City
Brenda Roth, Northville, MI
Karen Bora, Chicago, IL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.