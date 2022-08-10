Take the blinders off
This is the advice to current Trump supporters from an ex-loyal Trump supporter and a former member of the Oath Keepers, who testified at the Jan. 6 hearings.
Stephen Ayres said he believed the “Big Lie,” that the election was stolen (even though there was never any proof) and was called to D.C. to defend Trump. He wasn’t planning on doing anything violent, but he said that Trump got the crowd all riled up and he ended up breaking into the U.S. Capitol building.
He also said that he and many others (including Trump) lied and claimed that antifa had breached the Capitol. There was never any proof of that either. Mr. Ayres ended up being arrested, lost his job, his house and nearly lost his family.
Take the blinders off: Are his words a warning to those who follow a man who has a reputation of lying, cheating and threatening others to get what he wants? Trump has shown himself to be rude and crude, has no respect for women and cares only about himself.
Vote to keep democracy and decency intact — not for those who follow a want-to-be dictator. Our children’s future is at stake!
Pamela Lewis
Boyne Falls
