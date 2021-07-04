What Puritans believed
George Will’s column on June 27 is based on an idea contained in a book by Michael Sandel, a Harvard political philosopher. I will not address Will's overall argument in favor of meritocracy as opposed to the views of some progressives who view meritocracy as a partner of privilege or genetic good luck.
What I want to correct is Sandel's view, quoted by Will, that Puritans believed that salvation was earned through our "effort and striving." This is fundamentally wrong. The Puritans were Calvinists who believed in predestination, that our eternal fates are determined before we are born. All we can do is look for evidence of salvation in the way we conduct our lives. In no way would that salvation be earned.
It's all well and good to cite an esteemed Harvard professor, but either he is just wrong or he is being misquoted to form the basis of Will's point.
Stephen Lewis
Traverse City