It is imperative that we preserve the Pavilions
The articles that have been written about the Grand Traverse Pavilions are concerning me. The problem of reimbursements is something I really understand, as my husband and I were providers.
We owned Downing Pharmacy in West Bloomfield for 14 years. We lost money every month because it took so long to receive funds from Medicare, Medicaid and insurance companies. It was months to get reimbursed, so we had to take money out of our savings every month to pay our Rx distributors to pay our bills.
I wrote to the local newspaper there to bring it to their attention how serious the problem was for us and all the other pharmacies. They interviewed us and wrote the article. By exposing this in the paper, it did put pressure on them – and the insurance companies did make adjustments.
I sincerely hope the Traverse City commissioners realize how important it is to maintain the Pavilions.
The reality of this problem is that our caring community counts on the Pavilions to serve all private pay, Medicare, Medicaid and insurance covered patients and low-income individuals.
We must figure out how to fund this great community institution. My husband and I have used the Pavilions and have been very pleased with the care we have received.
It is imperative our community works this out and does not sell the Pavilions to a corporation or shut it down.
Judith I. Levin
Traverse City
