A more calm Parkway
I appreciate Henry Morgenstein's years of writing about and advocacy for biking and walking safely in Traverse City. You are an icon to us and we love you.
The Grandview Parkway is being repaired/repaved in 2023. Now is the time to let the State of Michigan’s Department of Transportation, Traverse City engineers and city commissioners, etc., know that we want that parkway significantly calmed down. I biked on the Boardman River overpass recently near the former Holiday Inn (thank you for barricade) with trucks whooshing 3 feet away from me doing 50 miles per hour. I’m not an expert, so I’m not sure if one lane in each direction with green boulevard in between would work but something has to be done. Yes, we have to move traffic but the quality of life for residents and tourists is important too.
Again, thankfully, Henry reminded us that the all-important vehicle model to our roads and city is dated, harmful and just plain awful to live around. City commissioners must ask the state road commission to make our parkway calmer and more livable now.
Connie Leutloff
Traverse City