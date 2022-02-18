Ask critical questions
I received a phone call last week from a police organization fundraiser. A good cause, right? Not true.
I always ask the caller what percentage of my donation goes to the cause. They are required to give you that information. This particular "nonprofit" receives 15 percent of your donation. That means 85 cents of every dollar you donate goes to a for-profit fundraiser. I let the caller know that I was disgusted by their exorbitant cut.
Please ask every fundraiser that critical question. Warn your family and friends.
Check any charity solicitation by going to Charitynavigator.org. And let your legislator know you want these legalized scams ended.
Mark Leugers
Elmwood Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.