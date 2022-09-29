What's 'semi-fascist' about Make America Great Again?

I don't understand why President Biden and other Democrats call former President Trump and MAGA Republicans "semi-fascists."

What is fascist about "Make America Great Again"?

It is ironic that Biden and the Democrats have adopted (copied) Trump's theme for their own theme, "Building a Better America."

What is the difference between Make America Great Again and Building a Better America?

It seems like this is another instance of Joe Biden plagiarizing another person's idea.

Carl M. Lehto

Traverse City

