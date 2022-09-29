What's 'semi-fascist' about Make America Great Again?
I don't understand why President Biden and other Democrats call former President Trump and MAGA Republicans "semi-fascists."
What is fascist about "Make America Great Again"?
It is ironic that Biden and the Democrats have adopted (copied) Trump's theme for their own theme, "Building a Better America."
What is the difference between Make America Great Again and Building a Better America?
It seems like this is another instance of Joe Biden plagiarizing another person's idea.
Carl M. Lehto
Traverse City
