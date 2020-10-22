Voting for Trump
America is at a crossroads. Never has the difference between the two presidential candidates been so great. President Donald Trump is a strong capitalist and former vice president Joe Biden has the strong backing of many socialists in the Democratic Party.
Until the coronavirus spread throughout the world, the United States had the strongest economy it ever had. The unemployment rate for all segments of society was the lowest in history. In spite of the pandemic, today a many people still feel they are better off than in 2016.
Vote for Trump so today’s Democratic Party will not make us a socialist country.
Carl M. Lehto
Traverse City
