I wish to express my heart-felt thank you to all the staff in the cardiac unit of Munson Hospital for their excellent care during my stay for heart surgery in September. And a special thank you goes to Dr. Anne Hepner at Traverse Heart and Vascular. The support of follow-up care with Munson Home Health Care and their connection with Munson staff was helpful as well. Now on to cardiac rehab, an equally competent staff.
Suzanne Lehto
Traverse City
