Listen to science
Half of the country is not getting the vital information, reported by health care experts, regarding the necessity of wearing masks to combat COVID. Many are refusing to make a temporary sacrifice, which benefits all Americans, by wearing a mask to save lives. They get their “news” from sources that simply parrot Republican administrations (federal and state). This corruption of the news takes the pressure off these politicians to act in a responsible manner.
We have all encountered those who flaunt the wearing of masks, daring to be asked to comply in order to protect others from this deadly virus. Their typical response is similar to a petulant child yelling, “You’re not the boss of me.”
When will our frightened politicians stop acting like sheep and take measures to get masks universally worn? The restaurants, shops and schools could be safely opened; our medical professionals would not be putting their health/life on the line treating COVID patients — including those “brave” no-maskers.
One’s “freedom” to not wear a mask is trumped by the freedom to not be killed by stupidity.
Jack Lee
Traverse City