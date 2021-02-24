Hijacked by ignorance
COVID-19 has wreaked world-wide devastation on business and workers. It has also brought incredible grief to the 500,000 families in America who lost a loved one to this virus.
Now is not the time to wave the white flag of surrender, as Grand Traverse County commissioners have done in the name of liberty — one of the fundamental principles of America. Their interpretation of liberty is "freedom to do as I want," without regard to the impact on the larger community.
It is sad that those who deny or ignore the science behind COVID are risking death, but the shame is passing the virus to those who are making the effort to be safe. The COVID deniers and non-maskers are responsible for a large number of American COVID deaths. Are they going to take up critical hospital ICU beds? Are they going to shamelessly sign up for the vaccine, taking up a slot for one who is following the science?
If the federal government had instituted scientific measures (not the pseudo-science of county commissioners) in March 2020, schools and businesses would likely be open today. Follow the scientific anti-COVID measures that were hijacked by ignorance.
Jack Lee
Traverse City