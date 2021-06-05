Represent liberty
On Memorial Day my wife Betty and I read letters sent to her father, Rev. Dr. John Shintay, from servicemen in his congregation fighting in World War II. One was written on June 20, 1944 in an airplane “Somewhere over N. Africa."
He says, “Believe me, one doesn’t realize how much America means to a person until he has been in a few places such as I. I know now, and it’s a lesson I’ve learned, that I shall never forget. Any person living in the U.S.A. should kneel and thank God that he or she is in the U.S.A. Thank the Lord for what they have and for what that little lady (i.e., Statue of Liberty - JL) in New York Bay represents. I sure would like to see her now. This war is being fought for what ‘She’ represents, and believe me, she won’t be given a letdown. Not as long as there are any ‘Yanks’ left to stand up for ‘her’.”
Given the internal strife, division and violence in our country today, I believe all Americans should ask themselves: are my thoughts, words and deeds representing what the "Lady in the Bay" and our Constitution stand for?
Jamie Leanderson
Maple City