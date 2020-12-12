Disappointed in Bergman
I’m very disappointed to learn that our U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman signed onto the Amicus Brief in support of “State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, et al.” He explained his decision by saying Americans lost faith in their elections.
I have a great deal of faith in our elections. I‘ve seen firsthand how our county and township clerks work and want to reassure everyone that our elections have been held correctly and efficiently. The only thing giving people cause to question the integrity of our elections is actions like Rep. Bergman and President Trump, who repeat and support false accusations about the election. I am so saddened that many now feel more and more anxious about our elections because of these falsehoods.
Let us look forward to the future more brightly and without false worries about our elections. Let us work to make sure our laws governing our elections match what we would like them to be, if we feel they need improvement. We should be proud of our many fellow citizens, including volunteers, who worked hard to ensure the election went well this year.
Jane Lean
Honor