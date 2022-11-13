Why a story on voter distrust in Oregon?

I wonder why the Record-Eagle chose to include an Associated Press feature article from Oregon (Nov. 5) about “voter distrust” and the complaints to, and problems for, election officials there.

I personally have heard of no distrust or complaints in my township (Lake) in Benzie County; I have no idea about those in Traverse City from your coverage. I did see that many poll watchers are registered, which is good information, but I do not know how election officials are reacting to the new rules or whether they have had many worrisome complaints.

I can do nothing about Oregon. I live in Michigan, and I feel very, very confident in our election plans and system and safeguards. I hope our voters in this area do, too, and were able to vote with confidence. 

Thank you.

Jane Lean

Honor

