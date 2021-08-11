Support voting rights
Let your vote count in upcoming elections, along with everyone else’s. I am firmly convinced that solutions to the problems of governance will only be achieved by listening to all of us. We need to be able to voice our opinions and feel confident that they will be heard and not overturned.
Do you work an unusual work schedule? Are you unable to come to the polls in person? Perhaps it is easy for you to get to the polls, but some of your relatives and friends have more challenges. Let’s do everything we can to make sure every citizen is able and encouraged to vote.
Let’s pass the For the People Act (HR 1, SR 1). This act has passed in the House and is awaiting passage in the Senate. And let’s pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. In order to honor the anniversary of the passing of John Lewis this act will soon be introduced in the House of Representatives. Passage of both these acts would be an especially fitting memorial to a man who was a valiant fighter for our rights all his life.
And importantly, it will be a strong guarantee that your right to vote will be protected in the future.
Jane A. Lean
Honor