Release the money
Concerned about the low numbers of COVID vaccines available? Then contact your state representatives to let them know they need to stop holding hostage $2.1 billion dollars sent to Michigan by the federal government designated for increasing vaccines, testing, opening schools and providing relief for families and businesses.
They refuse to release this money until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relinquishes her management of the pandemic. Our governor bases her decisions on science. What criteria are they using? This money is waiting, but Michigan’s residents can’t — our needs are immediate.
Joey Latterman
Okemos (summer in Interlochen)