Supporting Jewett for GT board
I have known Brad Jewett for many years. I trusted Brad with the care of my aging father.
Brad is an honest, compassionate hard-working family man. Brad has been an informed hard-working conservative voice on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners. He is fair minded and non-political.
I fully support the reelection of Brad Jewett for county commissioner
Dr. Dan Lathrop
Traverse City
