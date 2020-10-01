Supporting Jewett for GT board

I have known Brad Jewett for many years. I trusted Brad with the care of my aging father.

Brad is an honest, compassionate hard-working family man. Brad has been an informed hard-working conservative voice on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners. He is fair minded and non-political.

I fully support the reelection of Brad Jewett for county commissioner

Dr. Dan Lathrop

Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you