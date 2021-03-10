Apology not accepted
Last month the Grand Traverse County board of Commissioners voted not to apologize for Commissioners Rob Hentschel and Ron Clous' behavior.
As Commissioner Brad Jewett said “ I can’t apologize for something I didn’t do."
But just last week Mayor Jim Carruthers, in print, apologized for Commissioners Hentschel and Clous.
First, the mayor of Traverse City is apologizing to people beyond his sphere of influence. The population of Traverse City is about 17,000. The population of the county is close to 100,000.
Also I find it a bit presumptuous that the mayor thinks he has the authority to apologize for someone else’s thinking. Especially when those persons are not under his direction or even a responsibility of his.
I was a county commissioner for six years. During that time the mayor made some decisions I thought were bad for our county. Should I have published an article apologizing for Mayor Carruthers' actions in those days?
What's next? Will the mayor apologize for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or Donald Trump?
Dear Mr. Mayor, with respect, I cannot accept your apology on behalf of someone else. It makes me smile to say that I would accept an apology from you for your own missteps. Have you made any?
Dr. Dan Lathrop
Traverse City