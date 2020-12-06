An election well done
I was an election challenger credentialed by the Democratic Party to watch the poll for Acme. I appreciate Acme Township Clerk Cathy Dye, a Republican, for an extremely well-run election. She, deputy clerk Christy Danca and the staff ran an election that makes one proud to be American.
Inevitably some voters think they are registered and aren’t, the poll book is not perfectly up to date and voters issued absentee ballots change their mind. All issues were gracefully handled, and all had their right to vote protected. Voters needing registration or special service were guided through the process, assured that they would not lose their place in line and assisted in producing documents. Everyone was made to feel like a valued citizen and a customer.
Cathy watched out for her staff, made sure they were offered breaks and relief and treated problems in a kind nonjudgmental way.
The Acme residents treated each other with kindness and respect. Ninety-nine percent wore masks in the polling place, protecting those spending all day exposed. I give special thanks to those who may not believe in the importance of masking but choose to mask anyway to make others feel safe.
Harold Lassers
Williamsburg