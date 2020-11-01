Our commitment to each other
For Heaven’s sake, it’s not about authority.
We wear masks to protect each other. We wear them to show love for each other. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the governor, etc. are not trying to show some kind of authority, they are trying to keep as many of us healthy as possible.
The best data we have is that wearing masks reduces the risk. They mostly protect others, more than the wearer. So, when you wear a mask you are saying you care for others. We make rules to guide us in not hurting others. These are not rules made to show authority. They are rules to guide us in not harming our fellow Americans.
Science is not perfect; it is just the best tool we have to keep each other as safe as we can. Masks are annoying. In a free society we accept annoying, imperfect rules to keep each other safe. It is part of our commitment to each other.
Masks are not a symbol of a political side; we ask everyone to wear a mask so that when it is time to take them off, no faces are missing.
Harold Lassers
Williamsburg
