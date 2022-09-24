Seek solutions, not politics
The current members of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners spend an inordinate amount of time discussing contentious national issues beyond their responsibilities.
Rather than playing politics, we need them to address the critical needs in our community: Workforce housing, childcare, mental health services, an aging senior center. The board canceled two study sessions and spent less than 20 minutes discussing the 2023 budget of $43 million — providing no details on income.
We must hold them accountable. Vote on Nov. 8 for solutions, not politics.
Pam Lassers
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.