Do your homework before you vote

When in school, I always did my homework. Today is no different – except the stakes are higher. As I research candidates, there are great differences between Betsy Coffia and state Rep. Jack O’Malley.

Betsy supports reproductive freedom, knowing a doctor’s office is too small to include patient, doctor and government.

Jack voted to keep the 1931 law on abortion, even in cases of rape and incest; ban birth control except for married couples; and enforce two-year felony for doctors performing medically necessary second-trimester abortions.

Betsy supports expanding voting rights, protecting Great Lakes and growing jobs.

Vote Betsy Coffia for state representative.

Nancy Lassen

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you