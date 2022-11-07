Do your homework before you vote
When in school, I always did my homework. Today is no different – except the stakes are higher. As I research candidates, there are great differences between Betsy Coffia and state Rep. Jack O’Malley.
Betsy supports reproductive freedom, knowing a doctor’s office is too small to include patient, doctor and government.
Jack voted to keep the 1931 law on abortion, even in cases of rape and incest; ban birth control except for married couples; and enforce two-year felony for doctors performing medically necessary second-trimester abortions.
Betsy supports expanding voting rights, protecting Great Lakes and growing jobs.
Vote Betsy Coffia for state representative.
Nancy Lassen
Traverse City
