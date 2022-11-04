Protect the right to choose what's right
Don’t be confused or misled: Proposal 3 is a straightforward, commonsense, middle-ground solution.
If you want the right to carry out all decisions about pregnancy, vote yes. This includes infertility treatment, childbirth, contraception, sterilization, abortion and miscarriage management.
Already 194 Republicans voted against access to contraceptives at the federal level. This is extreme.
Michigan Republicans stated they support the 1931 law that bans abortion – with no exceptions for rape or incest. They are ready to legislate contraception.
Choose wisely, Michiganders. We need to protect our right to choose what is best for ourselves, our daughters, sons and grandchildren without government interference. Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Nancy Lassen
Traverse City
