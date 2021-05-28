Knowledge to succeed
Congratulations to the Traverse City Area Public Schools board for pursuing a curriculum that seeks to include issues of diversity, discrimination and racism. I taught a class called “Minority Groups” for 20 years at TC Central. No one was upset about it, and students have thanked me many times for exposing them to cultural diversity, prejudice and racism. The class was most certainly a precursor to current curriculum proposals. When I left, the course died because unfortunately the person who replaced me did not want to take on teaching a class that didn’t use textbooks. We had speakers, used exercises, and primary source materials to understand and appreciate the many groups that make up the U.S.
I was appalled to read about the comments at the last school board meeting regarding the new curriculum proposal. Why wouldn’t we want our students, largely white, Christian and English speaking to learn about others who may be different? Information is not brain washing when based upon truth. Do not be afraid of it. This issue is not political, it is something that must be included from K through 12. Knowledge and understanding of others will help our students succeed in today’s diverse society.
Lynn Larson
Traverse City