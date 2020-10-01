Voting for Bensley
As much as I would like to vote a straight Democratic ballot this year, I cannot. I will split my ballot to vote for incumbent Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley. Bensley has led the department ably through the recession and other crises.
His opponent has no law enforcement background nor the administrative experience to oversee a staff of 124 in our large county. The experience Sheriff Bensley brings to the position is absolutely essential as we face the pandemic and chaos of today.
I am supporting Tom Bensley for Grand Traverse sheriff. I hope you will join me.
Lynn Larson
Traverse City
