Proposal 1 needs a ‘heck, no’ answer
Ever been to Paris? Santa Barbara? Santa Fe? These are a few of the hundreds of cities that have limited building heights in favor of gorgeous architecture, sunshine and the right mix of density in their downtowns.
It’s why I’m voting “no” on Proposal 1.
I guess we could say, “heck, no” to how our city looks and feels.
We could say it’s more important to line the pocket of a developer.
But I say no. No means no. We’ve voted on this repeatedly — and, repeatedly, the community has said no.
I’m not against development; I’ve done some myself.
I’m against a town’s soul taking a back seat to a developer’s pocket.
Jack Lane
Traverse City
