Phone scam warning
Watch out for a phone scam threat to your bank account.
I recently received a robo-call purporting to be from “Federal Reserve System, Law Enforcement Unit of …” Later that same day I got a robo-call from a different number saying it was the “Law Enforcement Unit of the Federal Reserve System.” These calls say that there is a problem with my bank account, or some legal problem is coming up, and I should "press 1" to follow up.
I contacted the Federal Reserve System, who immediately confirmed that this was suspicious activity that should be reported to the FBI or the Secret Service. There is no such unit that would be call anyone out of the blue. This is a scam to get bank account information or other personal information. I did call the Secret Service (they were quite responsive), but unfortunately these agencies don’t have any way to directly prosecute the scammers, since they change the phone numbers so quickly, and other than generalized warnings to the public, they don’t publicize specific warnings.
Do not press 1 and interact with any caller purporting to be from any place like the “Federal Reserve System, Law Enforcement Unit of …" There is no such thing.
