Thank you, American voters
When I was an observant but wildly idealistic teenager, I thought that the adults who ran the world (aka "the Establishment" were only interested in making self-serving rules, the heck with the little guy or any sense of fairness. Now that I’m one of the older folk and have lived a little, seen why people do what they do and observed my way through a number of pendulum swings, I can tell you; it’s worse than what I thought back then.
But, the 2022 mid-term elections saved me. The American people went to the polls and said, "Look, that little orange-headed 7-year-old who wet himself at the party, then denied it (despite the obvious stains) and blamed everyone else for saying what actually happened — or bullied anyone who didn’t go along with his made-up stories about the soiling — well, let’s all agree to never invite that little brat to another party."
Which surprised me, immensely. Halted my growing pessimism. Delivered a fresh load of helium to my soul.
Thank you, America. Sleep well for a bit.
Jack Lane
Traverse City
