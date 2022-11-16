On Friday evening, Nov. 4, a new organization brought opera to Traverse City. The Traverse City Opera, founded by Lindsey Anderson, its executive director, presented a concert “The Voice of Woman: An Evening of Opera” at a very appropriate venue: the City Opera House.
The music program, the vocal performers, the orchestra and the venue were quite good. The only disappointment was the audience. Why so many empty seats? Six soprano soloists, two narrators, the Interlochen Arts Academy Opera Chorus and the Traverse City Opera Orchestra provided a very entertaining evening of familiar arias from the masters of opera scores and librettos and the musical theatre.
Where were all the devotees of the fine arts? This was high-quality. Lindsey is a local. It should have been a sold-out performance! If the Neil Diamond Legacy can sell out the house, this concert should have done so as well. I attended both. Neil Diamond Legacy had some charm; The Voice of Woman had heart.
We can’t attract concert groups to our city if we do not support the span of choice that these two concerts represent. We have a precious gift of the spice of life in our grip. Don’t let it get away.
Vic Landa
Traverse City
