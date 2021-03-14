Bergman attempted to undermine
November 2020 afforded my granddaughters their first opportunity to participate as voters in a presidential election and use their voices to help shape our democracy. They researched candidates, policy and proposals, completed their ballots, and returned them early. They were excited to discuss how elections work and follow the returns. Our First District Congressman Jack Bergman then stepped in to undermine their votes and the election results. How do I explain it to them?
Bergman made two concerted efforts to have their votes and ours overturned. He signed onto an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit to nullify Michigan’s election results. Then, on the evening of the deadly assault on our Capitol, he joined 146 other Republicans attempting to block the certification of electoral results knowing that more than 60 courts had already rejected Trump’s Big Lie and false claims of election fraud.
Congressman Bergman’s actions are a betrayal of his oath of office to defend the Constitution. We must send a harsh message to Bergman and others who purposely undermine our democracy that we refuse to tolerate their un-American activities.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee