Voters in 103rd should know this much
As a constituent of state House Rep. Jack O’Malley’s for the past four years, I want the voters of the new 103rd District to know who the real Jack is. He brands himself as a “common-sense” moderate.
But Jack’s past votes demonstrate a position so extreme it would outlaw abortion with no exceptions and even deny access to contraception, except for married couples.
He joined the Texas amicus brief to overturn our votes in 2020, and has a failing 57% rating with the League of Conservation Voters.
Don’t repeat the mistake that we, of the 101st District, made.
Retire Jack this Nov. 8.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee
