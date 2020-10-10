Adhere to honorable conduct
As a former assistant secretary of the Army, it was very concerning to see the recent efforts to politicize the military such that both the Secretary of Defense and the chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff had to publicly renounce them. Yet, Congressman Jack Bergman totally ignores the rules.
It is longstanding Department of Defense policy and legally forbidden to use one's military rank on campaign signs and handouts. Nevertheless, Congressman Bergman continues to put his military rank on billboards, signs and handouts. He can be justifiably proud of his military reserve experience, but even a reservist knows you do not mix the military with politics. On the way out the door, all military leaders receive a DOD Code of Conduct booklet regarding post-retirement prohibited activities. I suggest Congressman Bergman honor it.
Thomas R. Lamont
Northport
