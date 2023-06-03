As we look back on Memorial Day, let's remember what it truly means
Although, for many, Memorial Day weekend is viewed as a long three-day weekend signifying the start of summer, it is much more than that.
Unlike Veterans Day, which is a time to honor those who served in the military in times of war and peace, Memorial Day is about taking time to honor America's fallen heroes.
That day is set aside to acknowledge the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice – their lives – while defending this great country.
In the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, "Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy, forget in time that men have died to win them."
Someone said, "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each service member who died protecting it."
Let's not forget, but instead acknowledge, that we always honor the fallen on Memorial Day.
Jim Lamond
Traverse City
