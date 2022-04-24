Support educational choices
There are many public schools that breach the public trust. It’s important to remind readers Traverse City Area Public Schools was ordered to pay back more than $2 million to the Michigan Department of Education for wrongly counting students for an online program attended by home-schoolers during a two-year period.
Readers would also benefit in knowing there are many students accessing public online schools that are achieving success. My daughter, who happens to have Down syndrome, is one such student.
As I read the Record-Eagle’s recent article titled “GAO flags concerns over cyber schools, Michigan gives millions to them annually,” it all but condemned online charter schools as being greedy, profit-driven entities. This was a disservice to the students and families who choose to enroll in them.
TCAPS and Grand Traverse Academy failed to meet my daughter’s academic needs, causing her to fall further behind and lose confidence. My daughter has benefited from online school. She’s now independently accessing and participating in gen ed curriculum at her level instead of doing meaningless busy work.
Online school has been an educational life saver for my family and I know there are other families out there that rely on having educational choices; something we should be working to support and protect instead of spreading dissent.
Traci Lambert
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.