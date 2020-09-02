Postal delays must be addressed
Our local U.S. postal workers have done and wish to continue to do their job delivering mail in a timely and predictable manner. I’m sure others can relate to the recent slow delivery times and the oddly late hours we see postal service employees working. We rely on the USPS, especially during COVID-19, to deliver not only mail but prescription drugs, necessary goods and newspapers — just to name a few.
Sen. Gary Peters understands how vital the USPS is to northern Michigan. He is stepping up to support our postal service by launching an investigation and to hold those accountable for their misdeeds. Sen. Peters is doing something to help protect our northern Michigan neighbors and postal workers. The USPS deserves our support.
Mary LaMaide
Traverse City
