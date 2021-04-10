More coverage, please
A handful of Traverse City area wrestlers competed in the MHSAA State Tournament on April 3. One of those wrestlers won a state championship (Division 4) and another placed second in the state (Division 1). To reach that level in the sport of wrestling is quite an accomplishment, yet it was disappointing to see them recognized in a small article at the bottom of the Record-Eagle sports page 1.
It would be awesome to see more coverage for the sport of wrestling, which is growing worldwide. These athletes work hard year-round and deserve an "atta-boy/girl."
Camy LaLonde
Traverse City