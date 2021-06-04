Five years isn't long enough
Last week, as I was reading the article in the Record-Eagle regarding the new proposed apartment building on West Front Street, I was excited to find that the building would include 13 apartments with a rent cap for low wage earners. As anyone who lives and works in Traverse City knows, there is a woeful amount of affordable housing available within the city limits. The article stated that the rent caps are one reason up to $750,000 of the loan will be forgiven when construction is complete.
Further in the article, I learned that the rent caps will only be guaranteed for five years -- what a profound disappointment. As anyone who lives and works in Traverse City also knows, as soon as the caps are lifted, either the rent for that prime real estate will skyrocket or the apartments will be converted to condominiums. If this deal does indeed go through, once again Traverse City will have missed out on an opportunity to secure long range, affordable housing for our hardworking labor force.
Lorraine Laird
Traverse City