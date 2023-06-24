Resident appeals to planners to slow down zoning process
I am writing to express my disappointment in Traverse City's Planning Commission and its decision to advance all the proposals, as written, that seek to change the zoning in the R1 residential areas of Traverse City.
Being a resident of the city for 40 years and a homeowner for 32, I have seen many positive changes in our residential neighborhoods.
When the Accessory Dwelling Unit controversy began many years ago, I was skeptical. But because of the promise that the ADU rule of owner occupancy would be required, the ADUs added density without changing the feel of our neighborhood.
Now the rule of owner occupancy is on the chopping block. I am not opposed to lifting the cap on ADUs, but I implore the city to keep the owner occupancy rule.
Presently, we are told that short-term rentals will still be prohibited in our R1 neighborhoods. How long before that rule is on the chopping block as well?
It is an affront to have some of the Planning Commission members tell us residents that, because of our concerns, we are heartless, afraid of change and hostile to renters.
Slow down the process. Pandora's box cannot be closed once it is opened.
Lorraine Laird
Traverse City
