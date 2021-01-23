Clous unable to represent
After the riots that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, I am sure I was not alone in breathing a sigh of relief when President Joe Biden was sworn in without incident. President Biden's message of unity through civil discourse was a message I felt most Americans could support.
Imagine my disbelief when I read about County Commissioner Ron Clous intimidating a community member, by leaving a publicly televised meeting to retrieve and wave a gun, during her public comment expressing concern over the Commission's Second Amendment resolution and seemingly supportive stance of the Proud Boys. As shown through his disturbing behavior, Ron Clous is unable to represent the people of Grand Traverse County with integrity and civility and should resign his post.
Lorraine Laird
Traverse City