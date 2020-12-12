Line 5 must go
The Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac has been a danger to our waters for decades.
Fortunately for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been a champion for the health of our waters, and the people and businesses of Michigan that rely on it. Just like many of us, she has seen through the delay tactics and misleading information put forth by Enbridge. Their track record speaks for itself, and they are gambling with nothing less than the economic and public health of Michiganders.
If this oil pipeline were to rupture, northern Michigan businesses would be crushed, jobs would be lost and our way of life and economy would be forever disrupted. That’s why, as a business owner in the region who is reliant on tourism, and a proud member of the Great Lakes Business Network, I fully support Gov. Whitmer for revoking the Line 5 easement.
As a business owner, I believe removing the Line 5 pipeline from the Straits of Mackinac will be beneficial for our state, our economy and our Great Lakes. I support Gov. Whitmer's move to protect the thousands of Michigan businesses that depend on tourism and a healthy Great Lakes to create jobs and survive.
Peter Laing
Traverse City