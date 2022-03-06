Voter suppression
Thank you, Record-Eagle, for the article describing the voter suppression effects of the Secure MI Vote proposal. A person could not learn any of that from reading the proposal on the petition form. The text consists of 2,848 unreadable words with a mixture of upper case, lower case and strikeouts.
For the 2020 election I did not receive an absentee ballot application in the mail. I could not go to the clerk’s office to get one because it was closed due to of the pandemic. But I was able to get a ballot application by going to the Secretary of State’s website to download one. Like every other ballot cast in Antrim County, my ballot was securely counted.
Had the Secure Vote MI proposal been in effect I would not have been able to get a ballot application that way. The proposal would require the Secretary of State to take down that portion of the website because it would prohibit the Secretary of State from “providing access to an absent voter application.” How does that prohibition make voting more secure? How does that prohibition save taxpayer dollars?
Bruce Laidlaw
Eastport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.