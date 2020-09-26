Reprehensible behavior
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, President Donald Trump gleefully described to a crowd an incident when a MSNBC reporter covering a demonstration was hit by a rubber bullet. The president described the incident as “beautiful.”
A video of the incident is available online. It shows the reporter about 150 feet away from the crowd. He was not hit by a stray shot. He was targeted by the police. Only a very sick person would describe that scene as beautiful.
Bruce Laidlaw
Eastport
