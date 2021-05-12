Congratulations, Frankfort
While Traverse City housing officials and local government continue to wallow in nimby-ism and bantering without end about all the reasons why workforce/affordable housing isn't being built, a Traverse City-based construction and design company (a highly reputable one) is building a 30 unit facility -- in Frankfort.
The city of Frankfort deserves kudos for recognizing a real problem and for taking a "solutions based" approach to ameliorate it. Hopefully more counties and municipalities in northern Michigan will take note.
Chas LaHaie
Petoskey