The real truth about E-bikes
I'm 73 and I ride an E-bike, and it has opened up a whole new world for me.
For older people, pedal-assist bikes allow us to explore and enjoy more of the great outdoors. What I've experienced on trails is just the opposite of what is being said about E-bikes causing dangerous situations on trails.
As I pedal along at a leisurely 6 mph, with the pedal assist helping me up hills, I suddenly hear, "On your left," as a sleek 10- or 20-speed pedal bike whizzes past. Many times, it's not just one but a whole group!
The riders in spandex and matching helmets are bent over the re-curved handlebars with their shoes clipped into the pedals. Be it for exercise or speed records, this type of rider is not stopping to smell the flowers or enjoy the views. They are the real danger.
One old person, hard of hearing, could be seriously hurt if they tangled with these true speeders!
Generally, young people would not be caught riding an E-bike. They see these bikes as something you get after a certain age.
As the "Baby Boomers" age, E-bikes have filled a need to help them continue to enjoy life.
I do, however, have to admit that, on occasion, I have "seen" old people rev their E-bikes up to 11 mph just for a cheap thrill, but then quickly return to a safe speed. Whew!
Old people are here to stay – and so are their E-bikes.
Dave LaGuire
Traverse City
